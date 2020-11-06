1/1
Dean Fransen
Dean Fransen

Milaca - Dean Fransen, age 87, of Milaca, (7/14/33 - 10/22/20), passed away peacefully surrounded by family. A loving mother, a faithful wife and friend. A long life well lived. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, parents, brothers, Bob, Bill Curt, and Jerome, and sisters, Ethelyn, Shirley, and Lois. She is survived by her children, Chris (Don), Mary (Andy), John Jr. (Renee), and Annie, grandchildren, Emilee (Josh), Megan, Linnea, Erin (Jacob), Travis (Paige), Justin, Matthew (Kennedy), great-grandchildren, Lilly, Quinn, and Leo, sisters, Joan Van Grinsven and Joyce Bouma, and brother, Paul Johnson, many nieces, nephews, and friends, especially her dear friend, Sandy. Memorials are preferred to Zion Lutheran Church.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home - Milaca
260 Central Avenue South
Milaca, MN 56353
(320) 983-3488
