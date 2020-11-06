Dean FransenMilaca - Dean Fransen, age 87, of Milaca, (7/14/33 - 10/22/20), passed away peacefully surrounded by family. A loving mother, a faithful wife and friend. A long life well lived. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, parents, brothers, Bob, Bill Curt, and Jerome, and sisters, Ethelyn, Shirley, and Lois. She is survived by her children, Chris (Don), Mary (Andy), John Jr. (Renee), and Annie, grandchildren, Emilee (Josh), Megan, Linnea, Erin (Jacob), Travis (Paige), Justin, Matthew (Kennedy), great-grandchildren, Lilly, Quinn, and Leo, sisters, Joan Van Grinsven and Joyce Bouma, and brother, Paul Johnson, many nieces, nephews, and friends, especially her dear friend, Sandy. Memorials are preferred to Zion Lutheran Church.