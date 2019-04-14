|
Dean (Beano) Norbert Schneider
Naples - Dean (Beano) Schneider, 69, passed away March 25 2019 at his home in Naples, FL of cancer. He was the son of Marcellus & Margaret (Studer) Schneider of St. Joseph. He is survived by his wife Debbie, 2 daughters; Brandy(Roger) Willis, and Lindsay Schneider; 3 grandchildren; 9 siblings (Sister Rose Margaret OSF, Dennis, Doris, Dale, Sal, Margie, Wilma, Noemi, and Nita. He was preceded in death by his parents, and 2 siblings Geraldine Dunn & Glen Schneider. You can read more about Dean on: legacyoptionsllc.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 14, 2019