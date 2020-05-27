|
|
Deanna Jean White
St. Cloud - Deanna Jean White, age 60, of St Cloud, MN passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta, MN. She put up a fierce battle with cancer, while still remaining grateful for every gift of time with family and friends. Deanna is now in heaven living life-eternal with loved ones who have gone before her. Deanna's celebration of life will be held at the Assembly of God Church in Willmar, MN at a later date.
Deanna Jean was born in Cuba City, WI to Gary Keith and Ruth Elaine (Mead) Sanderson. Deanna attended New London-Spicer Public Schools, graduating in 1978. Following high school, she continued her education to obtain a Medical Secretary diploma and then her Licensed Practical Nurse certification. She began working in healthcare in high school as a Nursing Assistant and continued her medical career, providing compassionate nursing care through January 2020. She worked at Rice Memorial Hospital, the Rose Center, Bethesda and Good Samaritan Nursing Homes, and CentraCare Health System.
Deanna was very proud to be a Christian. She enjoyed having spiritual conversations and encouraging others (on their terms) in their walk with God. She was creative, and enjoyed writing inspirational and spiritual messages in various forms, with meme's being a favorite.
Deanna was a delightful woman who really valued and appreciated her family and friends. She would always advocate for and defend others in need. She was "mom" to several shelter animals, including her most recent and beloved dog Emmy (previous furry family members were Cosmo and Addikus). She enjoyed nature, walks in the park, and was especially inspired by mountains, lakes and sunsets.
She will be deeply missed by her mother Ruth Sanderson; sisters Deborah Sanderson, Sabrina (Bryan) Blokzyl, and Lorena (Kenneth) Schmitz; nieces Aleasha and Kristen Blokzyl; and former husband Robert White, all of Minnesota. She will also be missed by many friends referred to as family. She was preceded in death by her father Gary Sanderson of Willmar, and her grandparents Miles and Jennie Mead of Spicer, MN, and Stanley and Jessie Sanderson of Galena, IL.
Our sincere thanks to the Quiet Oaks Hospice House and Coborn's Cancer Center personnel for taking the best possible care of an indescribably sweet and loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. You gently cared for her with love and respect and became an extension of our family.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from May 27 to May 28, 2020