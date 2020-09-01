1/1
Deanna M. Klaphake
1968 - 2020
Deanna M. Klaphake

Cold Spring - June 24, 1968 - August 30, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 4, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Deanna M. (Tschumperlin) Klaphake, age 52, who died unexpectedly Sunday. Those attending the mass and burial service must wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Please book your spot for mass or view the service live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

A visitation will be on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. The visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Friday morning at the St. Boniface Narthex.

Deanna was born in St. Cloud to Ray and Judy (Jude) Tschumperlin. She married Bryan Klaphake on September 9, 1995 in Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley.

Deanna was a wonderful wife and mother. She worked at Gold'n Plump for 24 years. Deanna enjoyed cooking, scrapbooking, fishing, traveling, camping, four wheeling, and snowmobiling. She was a Cub Scout Pack 15 and Girl Scout Troop 130 leader and was very involved in her children's sports and dance.

She is survived by her husband, Bryan; children, Adam, Alex, Aaron, Ashley; brother, Dan Tschumperlin; mother, Judy Tschumperlin; and mother-in-law, Laura Klaphake.

She is preceded in death by her father, Ray; father-in-law, Arthur; and her grandparents.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Wenner Funeral Home
SEP
4
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Boniface Narthex
SEP
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Wenner Funeral Home
151 Oakwood Ave Se
Richmond, MN 56368
(320) 685-7762
