Services
Ertl Funeral Home
221 Church St S
Watkins, MN 55389
(320) 764-2800
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Anthony Parish Center
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Anthony Parish Center
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
5:30 PM
St. Anthony Parish Center
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
St. Anthony Parish Center
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Watkins, MN
View Map
Resources
Debbie Landwehr Obituary
Debbie Landwehr

Watkins - Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Debbie Landwehr, 60 of Watkins, will be held at 9:30 am on Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Watkins. Debbie passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Sunday, February 17, 2019.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday and from 8:30 to 9:30 am on Friday, all at the St. Anthony Parish Center. St. Anthony CCW will pray the rosary at 4:00 pm on Thursday at the parish center followed by parish prayers at 5:30 pm.

Deborah "Debbie" R. Landwehr was born on October 15, 1958 at St. Cloud, MN. to Walter and Margaret (Stenger) Gabrelcik. On May 29, 1979, Debbie was united in marriage to Bryan "Tiny" Landwehr at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Watkins. They owned and operated TC's bar and Restaurant in Watkins for many years.

Debbie is survived by her children, Brad (Amanda) Landwehr of Watkins, Melody (Dorota Sztorc) Landwehr of London, England; grandchildren, Henry, George, Truman and Rosie Landwehr all of Watkins; brothers and sisters, Linda (Ben) Johnson of Cannon Falls, Lurene Lunde of Kimball, Rick Gabrelcik of Grove City, Sandie Gabrelcik of Watkins, Gary (Kerry) Gabrelcik of Crystal, Karon (Lynn) Hokanson of Watkins, Kevon (Kim) Gabrelcik of Eden Valley, Randy (Carol) Gabrelcik of Hastings, Rhonda (Greg Pusc) Donabauer of St. Cloud, Jeff (Natalie Noakes) Gabrelcik of Alexandria, VA, Jody (Brian) Gagnon of Fair Haven, Tracy (Jamie) Tougas of Sartell, Terry (Annie) Gabrelcik of Elk River; 33 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Marge Gabrelcik.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Feb. 20, 2019
