Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Deborah M. Ludwig


1954 - 2020
Deborah M. Ludwig Obituary
Deborah M. Ludwig

Sauk Rapids - Deborah M. Ludwig, age 65, passed away Sunday at The Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Debbie was born January 25, 1954 in Stillwater, MN to William & Dorothy (Crivello) Burggraff. She married James Ludwig on September 25, 1976 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice. Debbie was a Postal Clerk at the Waite Park Postal Distribution Center and also worked in food service at SCSU. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice where she was a member of the Christian Mothers. She was also a member of the Rice American Legion Post #273 Auxiliary. Debbie enjoyed golfing, bowling, Bingo, sports, and was an avid Twins and Vikings fan. She was funny, outgoing, hardworking, and a social butterfly. Debbie loved spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her children, Micah (fiancé, Erica) Auerbach of Sherman Oaks, CA, Melissa (Adam) Chase of Woodbury, Katie Ludwig (fiancé, Sean Curran) of Leesburg, VA, Jessica (Bobby) McMillan of Panama City Beach, FL, and Stacy Ludwig of Sartell; sisters and brothers, Marnie (Hratch) Azadian of Scottsdale, AZ, Bill (Chris) Burggraff of Brooklyn Park, Richard Burggraff of Randall, and Maggi (Scott) Bramhall of Winnebago; and grandchildren, Ava, Evan, Griffin, Philip, Arthur, Ashley and Alyssa. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, James on Feb. 24, 2012.

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Obituary and Guest Book available online at: www.williamsdingmann.com

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
