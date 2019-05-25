|
Mrs. Debra Joy Rodell of Peachtree City, Georgia died peacefully on Wednesday, May 22. Deb was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota on March 25, 1952.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Betty Joy Patrias and her brother, Ron Patrias. She is survived by her husband of thirty-four years, Robert Rodell, Jr.; sons, Eric Rodell (Heather Nix), Christopher Rodell (Michele), Robert Rodell, III (Judith); daughter, Lynne Becker (Leigh); sister, Karen Patrias; brother, Ken Patrias (Margaret); seven grandchildren, Robert and Trisha Rodell, Layton, Leisl, Lexi, and Lily Becker, and Gloriana Joy Rodell; and two great-grandchildren, Taylor Becker and Xander Rodell.
Debra graduated on a full scholarship from the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph, Minnesota, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She proudly served as a nurse in the U.S. Navy and enjoyed every opportunity to travel abroad. She was a volunteer with the Boys Scouts of America, and received her Wood Badge for advanced leadership training. She was a loving and a nurturing woman, with a second career running a home day care. She was a loving mother to all of her children, as well as their friends, and was a very proud grandmother.
A Funeral Mass will be held will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Peachtree City. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the Gift of Life Transplant House, Rochester, MN. - https://gift-of-life.org/donation/
Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home, Peachtree City [email protected]
Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 25, 2019