Dee Anne (Kucala) Kotsmith
Brooklyn Park - Dee Anne (Kucala) Kotsmith, 48-year-old resident of Brooklyn Park, MN, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at St. Gerard's Catholic Church in Brooklyn Park, followed by a Celebration of Life luncheon in the reception hall. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. in the Church Gathering space. A private family burial will take place at a later time at Washburn-McReavy Glenhaven Memorial Gardens in Crystal, MN.
Dee was born on March 28, 1971 to Dennis and Daryl (Layton) Kucala in Saint Cloud, MN. She grew up in Sartell, MN and graduated from Sartell High School in 1989. Dee most enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, interior decorating, scrapbooking, and vacationing with family. She grew up with a strong love for animals, but loved her cats the most.
Dee was married to her husband Mark of 26 years on August 28, 1993. For the last 15 years she was employed by the City of Blaine, MN and worked in the Finance Dept.
Dee is survived by her husband Mark; son, Nathan; cat, Bella (Bitty); mother, Daryl Kucala; sister, Kim Kucala, and brother, Steve Kucala; Brothers-in-law, Mike (Kim) Kotsmith, Tim Kotsmith, Jeff (Kerri) Kotsmith, Dan (Theresa) Kotsmith; Sisters-in-law, Jean Lund, Michelle Kotsmith, Kelly Kotsmith; 13 nieces and nephews, 8 great nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.
She is preceded in death by her father Dennis; grandparents Elmer Layton; Rita (Welna) Mohr; Jerry Kucala; Dorothy (Zawacki) Kucala.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice or The Animal Humane Society
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019