Dee WhitlockSt. Cloud - Dee Whitlock, 89, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, October 15, 2020, in St. Cloud, MN.A memorial service will be performed by Reverend Janine Olson on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Visitation will begin for family and friends at 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service.On September 21, 1931, Dee Whitlock was born to James and Lily (Boss) Whitlock in Sioux Falls, SD.Dee attended school in Sioux Falls, SD, and graduated from Washington H.S. in 1949. After graduation, Dee went with the Baptist Church and other Christian youth from the region to help in the effort to rebuild Europe following the Second World War.Dee attended Mankato State College, Mankato, MN, and graduated with a B.S. in 1954. She continued her education at the University of Iowa, Iowa City, and obtained a M.A. Degree in 1957. Dee taught elementary and secondary physical education in public schools in the Mankato area before moving to Albuquerque, New Mexico. She attended the University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, wherein 1969 she attained an EdD, doctorate in education.Dee moved to St. Cloud in 1969, where she started her career at St. Cloud State University teaching and coaching.1969 Dee organized the first SCSU women's intercollegiate badminton team.1970 Dee organized the first women's intercollegiate tennis team at SCSU.1973-78 Dee was the SCSU women's tennis team coach, and in 1974 her team was undefeated 7-0 that season.Dee retired from St. Cloud State University as a Professor of Health, Physical Education & Recreation in 1996.Dee made lifelong friendships.Dee loved her dogs so very, very much. Spending time with her dogs was the highlight of every day.She enjoyed Bible study and was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud.Dee enjoyed watching sports, especially women's and men's basketball, at the end of the day.She was an avid reader; she enjoyed poetry, reading, and writing.Dee enjoyed traveling with her friends to CA, AZ, New Mexico, and northern Minnesota.Dee strongly believed in supporting the Tri-County Humane Society.She loved the outdoors, especially if she could be active while enjoying the weather and scenery. These are just a few of the many activities that she enjoyed, playing tennis, running, cross-country skiing, bicycling, canoeing, kayaking, and walking in the woods. Dee ran eight marathons and took part in many charity runs, coming in first in her age group when she was 51. That was the last marathon she ran.Dee is survived by her nephew; Jerry (Mary) Wallenstein Sioux Falls, SD and her niece; Tracy (Kevin) Johnson Sioux Falls, SD.She was proceeded in death by her parents, her sister Irene Wallenstein and brother-in-law, LeRoy Wallenstein.Memorials may be directed to the Tri-County Humane Society, and Bethlehem Lutheran Church, both located in St. Cloud, MN.