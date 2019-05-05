|
Delbert Clarence Schwegel
Merrifield - Delbert Clarence Schwegel, age 78, of Merrifield passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Del was born in St. Joseph, MN to William & Ida (Gilbert) Schwegel.
Funeral Services for Del will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Halvorson Taylor Life Events Center (512 South 8th St.) Brainerd, MN. A gathering of family and friends will be from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning at Halvorson Taylor Life Event Center.
Burial will follow the luncheon, at Evergreen Township Cemetery, near Merrifield.
Caring for Delbert and the Schwegel Family: Halvorson Taylor Funeral Home, 512 South 8th Street. 218-829-3581 www.halvor sontaylor.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 5, 2019