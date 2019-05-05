Services
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Halvorson Taylor Life Event Center
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Halvorson Taylor Life Events Center
512 South 8th St.
Brainerd, MN
View Map
Merrifield - Delbert Clarence Schwegel, age 78, of Merrifield passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Del was born in St. Joseph, MN to William & Ida (Gilbert) Schwegel.

Funeral Services for Del will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Halvorson Taylor Life Events Center (512 South 8th St.) Brainerd, MN. A gathering of family and friends will be from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning at Halvorson Taylor Life Event Center.

Burial will follow the luncheon, at Evergreen Township Cemetery, near Merrifield.

Burial will follow the luncheon, at Evergreen Township Cemetery, near Merrifield.

Caring for Delbert and the Schwegel Family: Halvorson Taylor Funeral Home, 512 South 8th Street. 218-829-3581



Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 5, 2019
