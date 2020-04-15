Services
Delores E. Altman


1945 - 2020
Delores E. Altman Obituary
Delores E. Altman

Randall - Graveside services will be private on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud for Delores E. Altman, 74 of Randall who passed away at her home on Monday, April 13, 2020. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Delores Evelyn Altman was born on April 21, 1945 in St. Cloud to Andrew and Margaret (Thompson) Altman. She loved stuffed animals, getting her nails done and basking in the sun, any time the weather was warm. Delores was kind, happy, playful, had the brightest smile and the biggest sweet tooth. She loved her friends and family dearly.

Survivors include her brother and sisters, Steven Altman of St. Cloud, Marie (Carl) Stanley of Suffolk, VA and Fran (Larry Bargabos) Altman of South Haven; and her Maplewood Foster Home family. She was preceded in death by her father, Andrew Altman; mother, Margaret Altman; and sister, Mary Altman.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
