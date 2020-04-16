Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Marsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores E. Marsh


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delores E. Marsh Obituary
Delores E. Marsh

Sauk Rapids - Private Family Services will be Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Delores E. Marsh, age 92, of Sauk Rapids who died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. Rev. John Beck and Rev. David Hinz will officiate and burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids.

Delores Ellen Marsh was born December 22, 1927 on the family farm near Elbow Lake to Alfred & Margaret (Wohlers) Schaeffer. Following her graduation from high school, Delores worked at Star Motor Co. in Elbow Lake as their bookkeeper. She married Mervin J. Marsh on May 15, 1948 in Elbow Lake. They lived in Crookston and Montevideo before moving to Sauk Rapids in 1963. She was also a homemaker and worked at Veeser-Dingmann Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids. Delores was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she was involved with LWML. She enjoyed gardening, embroidery, quilting, fishing, playing piano, reading, square dancing, and listening to the Twins on the radio. Delores was a very sweet and supportive lady.

Survivors include her children, Marcus Marsh of Aitkin and Margaret (Myron Krupa) Marsh of Willmar; sister, Judy (Rev. Clark) Gies of Fairfax, SD; grandchildren, Jason (Stephanie) Marsh of Carlton and Aaron (Amber) Marsh of Elk River; great grandchildren, Liam, Landon, Lachlan, Broderick, Audrey and Annika; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mervin; sister, Delite Haberer; and daughter-in-law, Christine Marsh.

The family would like to thank Good Shepherd Lutheran Home and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care given to Delores.

Memorial cards can be mailed to: Marcus Marsh, 34238 442nd Place, Aitkin, MN 56431

Obituary and Guest Book available online at: www.williamsdingmann.com

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
Download Now