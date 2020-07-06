1/1
Delores F. Schmitt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delores F. Schmitt

Waite Park - Graveside services will be private at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Waite Park for Delores F. Schmitt, age 87, of Waite Park who died Sunday at The Landings of Sauk Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home of Sauk Rapids.

Delores was born August 9, 1932, in Upsala to Paul & Oliva (Schlueter) Hamann. She married Herbert N. Schmitt of February 25, 1950, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. The couple lived in Waite Park most of their lives. Delores worked in the deli at Cashwise for 32 years and was known for the famous bars she made. Delores also worked at Fingerhut. She enjoyed cooking, baking, puzzles, and traveling to Vegas. She was a loving, hard working woman who always put her family first.

Survivors include her children, Judy Hunstiger of Rice, Jane Lewerke of Gilbert, AZ, Jerry (Pam) of Clear Lake, Jan (Joe) Koenig of St. Cloud, Joe (Jennie) of Avon, Jim (Janet) of Sartell; sister, Eileen Finley of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Jennifer, Jessica, Chad, Liz, Steve, Mike, Stephanie and Nick; great grandchildren, Emilio, Rowan, Peyton and Orion. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herbert; and great grandchild, Poppy.

Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved