Delores Helen Diekmann Giroux
St. Joseph - A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Delores Helen Diekmann Giroux, age 82, of St. Joseph, MN who passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at home. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB and Reverend John Sauer will con-celebrate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Heritage Hall in St. Joseph, and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Parish Prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday at Heritage Hall in St. Joseph.
Delores Helen Diekmann Giroux was born on July 7, 1937 to Bernard and Helen (Kroehler) Diekmann. She grew up in Beardsley, MN the eldest of nine siblings. She married Peter Xavier Giroux on September 14, 1957. They made their home in St. Joseph, beginning in 1961 where they raised six children. Delores touched many lives during her years as a Girl Scout leader and day care provider. She was very active in the St. Joseph parish as a faith formation teacher, befriender, eucharistic minister and stand chairperson for the Fourth of July celebration.
She worked in the dietary kitchen at St. John's Monastery before moving to the Housekeeping Department at the College of St. Benedict from which she retired. She was happy to volunteer her time with Treasure Chest, the St. Benedict's Monastery, and the Paramount Arts Center. She also enjoyed bread baking, games of Scrabble, 500, and bowling. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandparent, and will be missed by many.
She is survived by her husband Peter, St. Joseph, children Jeanne (Gregg) Hennek, Eveleth, Jan (Joe) Reber, St. Joseph, Jackie (Ray) Meyer, St. Joseph, Joe (Cindy) Giroux, Alexandria, Janelle (Wayne) Hennen, Clearwater, Joan (John) Bramble, Salt Lake City, UT, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Other survivors include siblings Bernie Diekmann, Don (Gerry) Diekmann, Margaret (Al) Retka, Joan (Bob) Stallmann, Theresa Dale (Mark), and sister-in-law Lola Giroux and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Leroy Diekmann, Dorothy Anderson, and Jerry Diekmann and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charitable cause.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019