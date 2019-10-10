Services
Foley Funeral Home
221 2nd Ave
Foley, MN 56329
(320) 968-7111
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Foley Funeral Home
221 2nd Ave
Foley, MN 56329
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Gilman, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Gilman, MN
Delphine Bialke


1921 - 2019
Delphine Bialke Obituary
Delphine Bialke

Gilman - Our loving and beatiful mother, Delphine 'Dell' Bialke, age 98 of Gilman passed away peacefully, with her family at her side on October 6, 2019 at Country Manor Senior Community, Sartell. Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating her life will be 10:30 AM, October 18, 2019 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Delphine Bialke was born August 7,1921 in Gilmanton Township, Benton County to Joseph and Bertha (Tomporowski) Robak. She lived in CA, MA, Minneapolis, St. Cloud and Sartell before moving back to Gilman. She married Daniel Bialke on April 28, 1945 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Dell was an active member of both, St. Francis Xavier and SS. Peter & Paul Christian Mother's and a past Auxiliary member of the Gilman VFW and a member of the Gilman Senior Citizens. She enjoyed quilting & sewing, she loved flowers, sunshine, and gardening as well as baking, girls weekends with her daughters, and fishing. Her greatest joy was her family. She was devoted to her family, cherished them and set a great example for them. Her nurturing and loving way will always show through in the values she instilled in her entire family. She will be remembered for her warm and beautiful smile and her loving heart.

She is survived by her children: Darlene (Donovan) McCain, St. Paul; Roger (Jan) Bialke, St. Francis; Russell (Debbie) Bialke, Sartell; Roberta (Jim) Omann, Rogers; Mary (Paul) Omann, Sartell; Becky (Mike) Moeller, Foley; 17 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren, with one on the way, and 4 great-great grandchildren as well as sisters-in-law: Susie Bialke, Foley; Gen Bialke, Mpls; Gayle Bialke of Blaine and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Daniel and a sister, Marcella Bialke and other family members. Dell's family would like to thank all of the caregivers at Country Manor and St. Croix Hospice for their loving care and compassion.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
