Pearl Lake - February 26, 1933 - June 12, 2020

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Marty, MN for Delphine Schaefer Frank, age 87, who died Friday at Hilltop Health Care Center in Watkins, MN. Burial will be in the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.

Del married Melvin Frank on May 12, 1956. She was a devoted wife for 64 years. They lived their life together near Pearl Lake on top of the hill, at the edge of the woods, spending a lot of time on their front porch.

Del was a wonderful mother, raising six children with faith and love. She taught them how to enjoy the simple things in life and made them the people they are today. She was everything to her grandchildren, throwing tea parties, playing games, and spoiling them with lots of chocolate chip cookies and ice cream cones.

Del was a creator. She used her hands to make a beautiful home and gardens. She hand-stitched numerous quilts and cooked wonderful meals. Many people have enjoyed a cup of coffee and a slice of Del's famous apple pie.

Del is survived by her husband Melvin and their children, Dave (Robyn), Tom (Deb), Lori (Mike) Ackerman, Linda (Joe) Hennen, Mary (Mark) Jansky, Pat (Tracy) and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family members.

A special thanks to the staff at Hilltop Health Care Center and Moments Hospice.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
