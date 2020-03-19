Resources
Cold Spring - Private Graveside Services will be held at the St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Cold Spring, MN for Delphine Wirtzfeld, age 88 who died Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Delphine was born on May 10, 1931 in Pearl Lake to Henry and Mathilda (Pelzer) Nistler. She married Marlin Wirtzfeld on May 10, 1951 in Holy Cross Catholic Church, Pearl Lake. Delphine loved her faith and raised 5 children. She was a delightful woman who was the glue behind the successful family business in Cold Spring. Delphine was a 30-year Winter Texan and continued her active lifestyle playing cards at the ROCORI Senior Center.

She is survived by her sons, Tom (Marcia) and Dave (Lori); daughters, Janet (John) Harlow, MaryLee (Steve) Miller, and Terry (Dale) Wieweck; 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; siblings, George Nistler, Donna (Larry) Dols, Ralph (Sharon) Nistler and Mary Tank.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marlin; siblings, Adrian, Jerome, Norbert and Evelyn Dockendorf.

A public Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
