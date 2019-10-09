|
Dennis A. Becker
Kimball - Dennis A. Becker, age 76, of Kimball died Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Anne Catholic Church in Kimball with burial following at St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery in Watkins. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Kimball with a prayer service at 4:15 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.
Dennis Allan Becker was born July 1, 1943 in St. Cloud to William and Francis (Eichers) Becker. He grew up in Watkins and graduated from Nazareth Hall High School in St. Paul with the Class of 1961. He enjoyed his Fraternity of Seminarians of Nazareth Hall for the rest of his life. He was married to Janet Hagstrom in 1965. Dennis worked in construction, primarily as a sheet rocker, retiring in 2008. He was united to Marilyn Jones on December 29, 2012 in Kimball. They lived on Lake Carnelian in Maine Prairie Township. He was a member of the Church of St. Anne and the Catholic Order of Foresters. Dennis enjoyed hunting, fishing and collecting all things Red Wing.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children, William III of Leesburg, VA, Denise Spanier of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL and Michael (Jenny) of Chula Vista, CA; grandchildren, William, Mari, Merick, Jalyn, Carter and Quintin; two step-children; and five step-grandchildren. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Duane, Daryl, David and Delton.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019