Dennis David
1954 - 2020
Dennis David

Foley - Dennis J. David, age 65 of Foley, passed away July 3, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 PM, Monday, July 27, 2020 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Duelm. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Lions Park in Duelm starting at 7:30 PM. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Dennis Joseph David was born December 14, 1954 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to William and Patricia (Haley) David. He lived in the Foley area most of his life and worked as a cabinet designer for many years. Dennis enjoyed hunting & fishing, camping, blues music, wood working, spending time with family and friends and offering daily sarcastic inspirations. The family requests that visitors wear camouflage in memory of Dennis.

He is survived by his mother, Patricia David, Foley and children: Christina (Todd) Morris; Angela (Harv) Lenth; Melissa (Diangelo) David; Jeremy (Hannah) David and fiance, Sally Wynn of Foley and her children: Ryan Vossen; Matthew Vossen and Cody Vossen. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Marie (Ron) Herbst; Marilynn Gleason; Deb (Dan) Ranweiler; Bill David; Amy (Marc) David and grandchildren: Avrie Morris, Zoey Lenth, Kye Lenth, Devyn David, Ezra David, Eli David and Ryann Vossen and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, William David and brother, Bobby David.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
JUL
27
Celebration of Life
07:30 PM
Lions Park
