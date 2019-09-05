Services
Harvey Anderson & Johnson (Belgrade)
1000 S.W. 19TH AVENUE
Belgrade, MN 56312
320-254-8262
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Belgrade, MN
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Belgrade, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Belgrade, MN
Dennis E. Weimerskirch


1940 - 2019
Dennis E. Weimerskirch Obituary
Dennis E. Weimerskirch

Belgrade - Dennis E. Weimerskirch, 78, of Belgrade, died Monday, September 2, 2019 at the Paynesville Area Hospital in Paynesville. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Belgrade. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at the church and for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Belgrade. www.hafh.org

Dennis Edwin Weimerskirch was born October 9, 1940 to Henry and Theresa (Schramel) Weimerskirch and was the youngest of 10 living children. He grew up on a farm a mile north of Belgrade, where he attended country school through fifth grade and graduated from Belgrade High School in 1958.

Dennis earned his degree in math and education at St. John's University in 1962. The day after graduating, he married Renee Thompson, and they were blessed with two children, Michele and Steven, before Renee died in a car accident in December 1964.

In 1970, Dennis married Nancy Thostenson, and they added two more children, Jeff and Theresa, to their family. Tragedy struck Dennis' family again when Michele died in a car accident in May 1979.

Dennis taught math and coached football during his 35-year career with BBE High School, with a highlight being his team's appearance in the first Prep Bowl in 1982. In his retirement, "Coach Weimer" enjoyed visiting with his former students and players and tending to his garden.

Dennis was active in many community organizations, including Bombers town team baseball, Lion's Club, Myrtle Mabee Library Board, Bel-Plex Housing Association, Crow Memorial Board, Crow Lake Township Clerk, and St. Francis de Sales Church, where he served as a past Trustee and a religious education teacher.

Dennis was a man of deep faith who loved his family and found good in everyone.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 49 years, Nancy; his children Steve (Lisa) Weimerskirch, Jeff Weimerskirch, and Theresa Weimerskirch; and grandchildren Adam (Kristi) Weimerskirch, Kelsey Weimerskirch, and Kaitlyn Weimerskirch; his siblings Gloria Terhaar, Marie Amundson, and Arnold (Anne) Weimerskirch.

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Theresa Weimerskirch; his first wife, Renee; his daughter, Michele; and his siblings Rosalie Olson, Lois Weisser, Arlene Miller, Donald Weimerskirch, Marcella Braden, and Joseph Weimerskirch.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 5, 2019
