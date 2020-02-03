Services
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
Dennis G. Shaw

Dennis G. Shaw Obituary
Dennis G. Shaw

Rice, MN - Dennis Glazier Shaw, age 67, Rice, MN, died Sunday, February 2, 2020 at his home in Rice, MN.

There will be no funeral service. Burial will be in Becker Cemetery, Becker, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Survivors include his brother, Michael (Jane) Shaw of St. Joseph, MN; two nieces, Stephanie Shaw and Stacey (Patrick) Watrin; and two grand nieces, Elizabeth and Kaitlin Watrin.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
