Dennis J. Eich
Dennis J. Eich

Sauk Rapids, MN - Dennis J. Eich, age 72, Sauk Rapids, MN, died Friday, November 6, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Due to Covid 19 a private funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. A public celebration of Dennis's life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Dennis was born May 13, 1948 in St. Cloud, MN to Casper and Edna (Binsfeld) Eich. For most of his life Dennis resided in the St. Cloud area where he worked for numerous businesses.

Survivors include his brothers, Jim (Carol) Eich of Clear Lake, MN; Ken "Buck" (Deb) Eich of St. Cloud, MN; sisters, Donna (Glenn) Rau of Rice, MN; Rosie Harren of Rice, MN; Marilyn Eich of Coon Rapids, MN; Janet Eich of Sartell, MN; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Mary Ann Eich, brother-in-law Dan Harren, and two nephews, Brian and Keith Harren.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
