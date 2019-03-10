Resources
Dennis J. Hilsgen


Saint Cloud - Dennis J Hilsgen passed away in his home on March 4, 2019. Dennis was born January 4, 1950 in Saint Cloud. He attended Cathedral High School and graduated from SCSU with a bachelors degree in business. Dennis was a true family man, he dedicated his entire life to raising his three daughters and spending time with his grandchildren. His other interests were listening/singing to music, playing pool, tinkering with anything he could find, and enjoying an ice cold Coca Cola.

He is survived by his daughters Sarah, Megan, and Kristin; Seven grandchildren; Jasmine, Kaitlyn, Rowan, Brian, Lily, Jackson, and Madison; Two brothers; Steve and Jeff; Four sisters; Marilyn, Marlene, Laurie and Cheryl. He was preceded in death by his parents Emil and Marie.

His family is having a private celebration of life. Memorial cards can be sent to Kristin Hilsgen, 2909 15th St. N, Saint Cloud, MN 56303



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 10, 2019
