Dennis J. Meagher
St. Wendel, MN - Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Dennis J. Meagher, 88 of St. Wendel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel, MN. Dennis passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6, and after 9:00 a.m. Saturday both at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel. Parish prayers will be at 3:00 p.m. Friday at the church. Reverend Eugene Doyle will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Dennis was born on August 5, 1931 in St. Wendel, MN to John A. and Mary (Callahan) Meagher. He married Violet Jarnot on September 22, 1952 at St. Hedwig's Catholic Church in Holdingford, MN. They were married for 65 years. He was best known for being an auctioneer for over 70 years in central Minnesota. In addition to his auction business he was a lifetime farmer and a real estate broker for over 40 years. He was active in the community and served on the Holdingford School Board for over 12 years. He was a lifelong member of St. Columbkille Parish.
Dennis is remembered for his passion of dancing to old-time music with Violet, playing cards, especially Cribbage or 500. He also had a special gift of recalling the countless people he met over the years through his auction and real estate businesses. He would often take the time to visit residents in area retirement facilities. His greatest love and joy were his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He cherished all the times spent with family and friends, hosting numerous gatherings at the family farm, which brought everyone together.
Dennis is survived by his children, Carol (Chuck) Ferguson of New Smyrna Beach, FL, Rick (Cheri) of Milbank, SD, Janet (Don) Rothstein of St. Joseph, John (Connie) of St. Wendel, Lynn Poole of Le Sueur, Colleen of Maple Grove, Kevin of St. Wendel, and Kristie of St. Joseph; 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren (and one on the way), sister-in-law Elaine Meagher of Desert Hot Springs, CA, and his many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Violet (2017), daughter Kathy Meagher (2008), brothers Francis "Pat" (Sadie), Sylvester "Tom" (Viva), Art (Ethel), Elmer and infant brother John Meagher and sisters Bernadette (Bob) Bliesner, Alice (John) Van Hoof and Edna Chlystek.
In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel. Mailing address: 42942 125th Avenue Holdingford, Minnesota 56340.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019