Dennis J. Zaun

Dennis J. Zaun Obituary
Dennis J. Zaun

St. Cloud - A private graveside service will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud for Dennis J. Zaun, age 75, of St. Cloud who died April 14, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Dennis was born on January 12, 1945 to Alfred Sr. and Delphine (Busch) Zaun in Jordan, Minnesota. He married Karen Beckman on October 23, 1965 at St. John Baptist Church in Jordan. He was a CPA and banker.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Karen of St. Cloud; son, Todd of Sartell ; grandchildren, Emma of Sartell; Heidi and Wyatt Zaun of Pacific Palisades, California; brothers, Alfred Jr., Lee, and Ronald; sisters, Mary Ann Weingartner, Diane McMahon and Susan Neutgens.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Gregg; and brother, Roger.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
