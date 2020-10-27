1/1
Dennis Kolbeck
Cold Spring - A Celebration of Life in remembrance of Dennis 'Denny' Kolbeck will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, October 30 at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1:00 to 3:00 PM on Friday before the service. Denny passed away on Sunday, October 25 at the Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes. Dennis was born on January 10, 1936 in Salem, SD, the son of Louis and Bernadette (Lunders) Kolbeck. He was proud to be a Scout Master of the Boy Scouts; and was also a certified electrician for JT Electric for over 20 years.

Dennis is survived by his children, Tim (Susan) Kolbeck, LouAnn Manning, Todd (Suzanne) Kolbeck, Tracy (John) Jackson, Travis (Cheri) Kolbeck; step-children, Laurie (Doug) McDonald, Sheldon (Jackie) Sauer, Kirk (Arline) Sauer, Sharon Sauer, Vicki (Pete) Walker; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Connie (Myron) Umerski, MaryKay Isaacson; brother-in-law, Roger Gerlach; as well as other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Charlotte; second wife, Wilma; parents, Louis and Bernadette; daughter, Susan Jones; infant daughter, Sandra Kolbeck; siblings, Norman Kolbeck, Gerald Kolbeck, and Bernette Gerlach; step-son, Brian Sauer; and brother-in-law, Dennis Isaacson. Denny's family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Assumption Home of Cold Spring, as well as the St. Croix Hospice team for their care.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
3013 Roosevelt Road
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-7004
