Dennis Kolbeck

Dennis KolbeckCold Spring - A Celebration of Life in remembrance of Dennis 'Denny' Kolbeck will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, October 30 at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1:00 to 3:00 PM on Friday before the service. Denny passed away on Sunday, October 25 at the Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes. Dennis was born on January 10, 1936 in Salem, SD, the son of Louis and Bernadette (Lunders) Kolbeck. He was proud to be a Scout Master of the Boy Scouts; and was also a certified electrician for JT Electric for over 20 years.Dennis is survived by his children, Tim (Susan) Kolbeck, LouAnn Manning, Todd (Suzanne) Kolbeck, Tracy (John) Jackson, Travis (Cheri) Kolbeck; step-children, Laurie (Doug) McDonald, Sheldon (Jackie) Sauer, Kirk (Arline) Sauer, Sharon Sauer, Vicki (Pete) Walker; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Connie (Myron) Umerski, MaryKay Isaacson; brother-in-law, Roger Gerlach; as well as other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Charlotte; second wife, Wilma; parents, Louis and Bernadette; daughter, Susan Jones; infant daughter, Sandra Kolbeck; siblings, Norman Kolbeck, Gerald Kolbeck, and Bernette Gerlach; step-son, Brian Sauer; and brother-in-law, Dennis Isaacson. Denny's family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Assumption Home of Cold Spring, as well as the St. Croix Hospice team for their care.