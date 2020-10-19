1/1
Dennis N. "Cowboy" Hilsgen
Dennis N. "Cowboy" Hilsgen

Clearwater - Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Clearwater for Dennis N. "Cowboy" Hilsgen, age 79, of Clearwater, who passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at his home. Reverend Dennis Backer will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Luke's Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the Church.

Dennis was born on February 1, 1941 to Henry and Clara (Neft) Hilsgen in Rockville Township, Minnesota. He was united in marriage to Louella A. "Ella" Schlangen on September 28, 1968 at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis. Dennis honorably served his country in the Minnesota National Guard from 1963 until 1969. He was a member of St. Luke's Catholic Church and the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49.

Dennis was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially loved deer hunting. Dennis had difficulty sitting still and always wanted to either be tinkering in his garage or working on wood projects.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Ella; children, Michele (Rick) Infusino and Theodore; five grandchildren; siblings, Phyllis, Olive and Henry (Toni); and nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Herbert, Harold, Isabell, Alfred, Paul, Jerome, Marvin, Marion and Caroline.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Funeral Homes
1100 Professional Drive
Clearwater, MN 55320
(800) 358-3313
