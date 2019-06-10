|
Dennis R. Passa
Dennis R. Passa, 70, of Kandiyohi, died Friday, June 7th at Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia. His Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am, Tuesday, June 11th at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Spicer. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 pm, Monday at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and continue one hour prior to his service at the church. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Kandiyohi.
Dennis Ray Passa was born on August 27, 1948, to Frank and Lucille (Brosseau) Passa in Drayton, ND. He grew up in Thief River Falls where he attended elementary and high school. Dennis furthered his education at the University of Minnesota where he obtained a degree in Wildlife Management. On June 7, 1969, Dennis was united in marriage to Norma Holliday in DeSota, WI. Dennis enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time outdoors. His family had a special place in his heart especially his grandchildren. Dennis had a strong faith and would read the bible daily and pray the Chaplet of Divine Mercy everyday at 3:00 pm. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa and friend.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Norma Passa of Kandiyohi; children: Aaron (Kelly) Passa of Montgomery, Ben Passa of Holmen, WI, Charles (Michelle) Passa of Kandiyohi, Jennifer (Jason) Muellner of Sauk Rapids, and Kevin Passa of Fairbanks, AK; grandchildren: Koreena, Natasha, Allison, Dylan, Lucas, Harley Ann, Mary Alice, Madeline, and Samantha. He is also survived by his siblings: Patrick (Ginger) Passa of New Folden, Carol (James) Knott of Red Lake Falls, Candy Thorson of Alexandria, Mary Beth Sisler (friend Phil Knott) of Red Lake Falls, and Sherry Jo (Brad) Shraut of Stillwater and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 10, 2019