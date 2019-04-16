Services
St. Joseph - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel for Dennis W. Yurczyk, age 80, of St. Joseph who passed away at his home in St. Joseph on Monday, April 15, 2019. Reverend Eugene Doyle will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday and after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

Dennis was born on March 22, 1939 in St. Wendel to Julius and Adelia (Masog) Yurczyk. He married Sharon Skroch on August 18, 1964 at St Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel. Dennis worked 40 years to the day for Wiman Corporation. He was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church.

He enjoyed tinkering in his shop, fixing small engines, lawn work and cutting wood when he was younger. Dennis especially loved the time spent with his family.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 54 years; children, Kathy (Peter) Scegura of Avon, Ken (Sandy) Yurczyk of Freeport, Tim (Kristy) of Avon, Patty (Keith) Woitalla of Avon; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Norbert (Adeline), Claude (Janet), and twin brother Linus (Marilyn); and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother David; and infant sister, Patricia.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 16, 2019
