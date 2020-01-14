Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Moose Lodge
Waite Park, MN
Waite Park, MN - A Memorial Gathering will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Moose Lodge in Waite Park for Dennis "Fox" Wolf, 74 of Waite Park who passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Mission Care Center in Plymouth.

Fox was born on December 25, 1945 at home in Waite Park to George and Ermalinda (Schulte) Wolf. He lived most of his life in the St. Cloud area and was employed at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center in the Nutrition and Food Service area for 33 years, retiring in 1999.

Fox enjoyed playing pool, cards (especially cribbage) and bowling.

He is survived by his sons, Matt and Chris (Julie) both of Waite Park; grandchildren, Riley, Kayla, Dalton, Paige, and Carson all of Waite Park; brother, George (Sue) of Waite Park; sisters, Sherry (Dennis) Hennemann of Waite Park, Marcy Johnson of Eagan; and brothers-in-law, Gary Kollman of Nevada and Gerald Lenorud of Waite Park.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenny (Shirley) and Andy; sisters, Patty Lenorud and Mary Lou Kollman; and brother-in-law, Ron Johnson.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
