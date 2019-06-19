|
|
Derek Aleshire
Little Falls - Derek A. Aleshire, 30 year old resident of Little Falls, MN passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Fairview University Hospital in Minneapolis, MN. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Little Falls Alliance Church in Little Falls, MN with Rev. Ryan Olson officiating. Burial will take place in Scandia Valley Cemetery in Cushing, MN. A visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN and from 10:00-11:00 A.M. on Friday at the Little Falls Alliance Church. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Derek was born on December 11, 1988 in St. Cloud, MN to Dothan and Julie (Haeny) Aleshire. He grew up in Little Falls where he attended school and graduated from Little Falls Community High School with the Class of 2007. After graduation he attended St. Cloud State University. Derek was employed at Roach Development for many years and also worked for himself at Aleshire Construction. Derek was always on the go and had many hobbies that he enjoyed with his many friends and family. He enjoyed wrestling in high school, playing polish horseshoes, volleyball, fishing, deer hunting, and camping. Derek was a passionate and dedicated Minnesota Vikings fan. He loved being with his family and friends, especially his many nieces and nephews that referred to him as "Uncle Jungle Gym". Derek will forever be remembered for his smile that could light up a room and his kindhearted spirit he showed to everyone. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Derek is survived by mother, Julie (Steve) Hoehn of Little Falls, MN; father, Dothan "Duffy" (Sharon Koltes) Aleshire of Sauk Rapids, MN; sisters, Cassie (Terry) Roach of Little Falls, MN and Madelyn Aleshire of Sauk Rapids, MN; siblings, Jessica (Taylor) Weimer of Clear Water, MN, Joe (Mindy) Hoehn of Clear Lake, MN, Amy Schumann of Little Falls, MN, Justin Koltes of Sauk Rapids, MN, Andrew Weinand of Sartell, MN and Angela Peck of Sauk Rapids, MN; grandparents, Dothan and Diane Aleshire of Rice, MN, Thomas and Marcy Haeny of St. Cloud, MN; 9 nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many close friends.
Derek was preceded in death by grandparents, Joseph and Eunice Hoehn and aunts, Jean and Holly Haeny.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 19, 2019