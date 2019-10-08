|
|
Deroy "Del" Freichels
Wahkon - Deroy "Del" Freichels, founder of Dell Comm, age 82, of Wahkon, MN, formerly of Blaine, MN, passed away on 10/6/2019 at his home.Mass of Christian Burial will be held Mon 10/14/19 at 11AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wahkon, MN. Visit 10/13/19 2PM-5PM sharing at 4:30PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Arrangements by Mille Lacs Funeral and Cremations Services, Isle, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019