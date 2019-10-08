Services
Mille Lacs Lake Funeral Home - Isle
460 Main Street
Isle, MN 56342
(320) 676-3300
Service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Wahkon, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Wahkon, MN
Deroy "Del" Freichels

Deroy "Del" Freichels Obituary
Deroy "Del" Freichels

Wahkon - Deroy "Del" Freichels, founder of Dell Comm, age 82, of Wahkon, MN, formerly of Blaine, MN, passed away on 10/6/2019 at his home.Mass of Christian Burial will be held Mon 10/14/19 at 11AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wahkon, MN. Visit 10/13/19 2PM-5PM sharing at 4:30PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Arrangements by Mille Lacs Funeral and Cremations Services, Isle, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
