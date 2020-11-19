1/1
Diane K. "Dede" Hall
1961 - 2020
Diane "Dede" K. Hall

Sauk Rapids - Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Diane "Dede" K. Hall, age 59, who passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her residence. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to the services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Diane was born June 25, 1961 in St. Cloud to Silverius & Bernice (Reinhofer) Schweiss. She married Mark Stewart on July 19, 1980, and Mark passed away on March 19, 1988. Dede married Harold Hall on February 14, 1991 and they later divorced. She lived most of her life in the Sauk Rapids area and worked as a Lens Inspector for X-Cel Optical for 39 years, retiring in 2019. Diane enjoyed trips to the casino, camping, pull tabs, and spending time with her family. She was a caring, selfless, social person who was most proud of her grandchildren. Diane loved her dog, Misty.

Survivors include her son, Mark Stewart of Waite Park; sisters and brothers, Peg (Ken) Benoit of Sauk Rapids, Eugene (Alice) Schweiss of Maple Grove, LuAnn (Mark) Helgeson of Clear Lake, Joseph Schweiss of Sauk Rapids, and Jerome (Amy) Schweiss of Foley; and grandchildren, Alexis and Bryce Stewart. She was preceded in death by her parents; 1st husband, Mark Stewart and 2nd husband, Harold Hall; and sister, Mary Kay Midas.

Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com






Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
NOV
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
NOV
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
