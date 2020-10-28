1/1
Diane L. Kaeter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane L. Kaeter

Sauk Rapids - Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. MONDAY, November 2, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Diane L. Kaeter, age 58, who passed away Tuesday at her home. Pastor David Hinz will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. SATURDAY at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Monday at the church.

Diane was born October 26, 1962, in St. Cloud to Robert & Marie (Neubeck) Mendel. She married Paul Kaeter on May 21, 1988. Diane was an Accounting Manager for Rural Aids Action Network and she specialized in non-profits for over 25 years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and of the Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992 Auxiliary. Diane was strong-willed, determined, dependable, and was always there for everyone. She enjoyed spending time at the lake and taking boat rides. Diane loved animals especially dogs. She loved her family and was most proud of her boys.

Diane is survived by her husband, Paul of Sauk Rapids; sons, Cole of Monticello and Josh (Kelli) of Rock Hill, SC; mother, Marie Mendel of Sauk Rapids; brother and sisters, David (Joanne) Mendel of St. Cloud, Gail (Paul) Hanson of Hackensack, and Robin (Steve) Kraemer of St. Cloud; and many nieces, nephews, relative, and friends. Diane was preceded in death by her father, Robert Mendel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved