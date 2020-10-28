Diane L. Kaeter
Sauk Rapids - Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. MONDAY, November 2, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Diane L. Kaeter, age 58, who passed away Tuesday at her home. Pastor David Hinz will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. SATURDAY at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Monday at the church.
Diane was born October 26, 1962, in St. Cloud to Robert & Marie (Neubeck) Mendel. She married Paul Kaeter on May 21, 1988. Diane was an Accounting Manager for Rural Aids Action Network and she specialized in non-profits for over 25 years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and of the Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992 Auxiliary. Diane was strong-willed, determined, dependable, and was always there for everyone. She enjoyed spending time at the lake and taking boat rides. Diane loved animals especially dogs. She loved her family and was most proud of her boys.
Diane is survived by her husband, Paul of Sauk Rapids; sons, Cole of Monticello and Josh (Kelli) of Rock Hill, SC; mother, Marie Mendel of Sauk Rapids; brother and sisters, David (Joanne) Mendel of St. Cloud, Gail (Paul) Hanson of Hackensack, and Robin (Steve) Kraemer of St. Cloud; and many nieces, nephews, relative, and friends. Diane was preceded in death by her father, Robert Mendel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
