Diane M. McKenzie
Diane M. McKenzie

Sauk Rapids - Graveside services will be 1:00 PM on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Sartell for Diane M. McKenzie, age 89 of Sauk Rapids who died Tuesday at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Diane was born July 31, 1931 in Benton County to Otto & Agnes (Juhas) Blanchard. She married Luther "Mac" McKenzie on February 17, 1951 in Sauk Rapids. She lived in Sauk Rapids most all of her life and worked as a Nurses Aide at Good Shepherd for 12 years. Diane enjoyed crafts, sewing, gardening, flowers and her dogs. She was a kind, generous and strong-willed person who always put others first.

Survivors include her children, Sharon "Shar" (Brad) Patnoe of Roberts, WI, Daniel "Danny" (Robin) of Royalton, Thomas "Tom" (Lynne) of Avon; brother, LeRoy Blanchard of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Duncan, Brandon, Jason and Jessy; great grandchildren, Riley and Bryce. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Luther on February 14, 1987.

Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com






Published in St. Cloud Times from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
