Diann Finken
Cold Spring, MN. - Diann Finken, 74 year old resident of Cold Spring, MN formerly of Grey Eagle, MN passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta, MN. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Grey Eagle, MN, with Pastor Michael Bitz officiating. Interment will be later at Lakeview Cemetery in Grey Eagle. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 PM on Monday at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN, and from 10 to 11 AM on Tuesday at the church.
Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. (320)632-5242. www.shelleyfuneralchapels.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Feb. 16, 2019