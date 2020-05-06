|
Dianne Kay Tyree
Dassel - Dianne Kay Tyree, Dassel, MN, on April 23, 2020, at age 71, following a valiant 6-year battle with lung cancer during which she was occasionally known to sing jaunty songs about her tumors. Born in 1949 in Cannon Falls, MN, to Gust and Violet Johnson, Dianne (aka "Johni" by school friends) will be best remembered for her warmth, beauty, sincerity, sparkle, infectious smile, positive attitude, no-holds-barred hugs, spontaneous dancing, inveterate goofiness, astounding collection of bling, and unwavering devotion to family and friends. She made friends of nearly everyone she met. She was universally kind, striving to make everyone feel appreciated and included. Dianne loved lakes, gazebos, sunsets, dogs, Kenny Chesney, jewelry, decorating, gardening, and traveling to sunny places. Despite her ongoing cancer treatments, she was thrilled to take her first trip to Europe in Fall 2019, where she charmed absolutely every Italian she encountered and finally learned to drink wine that isn't pink. After growing up in Cannon Falls, Dianne attended St. Cloud State University. While living in Northfield, Prior Lake, Shakopee, and Dassel, she worked as a banker for 40+ years and was known for impeccable customer service at banks in Northfield, Burnsville, Shakopee, Hopkins, and Hutchinson. Post-retirement, she worked part-time at the Meeker County Courthouse, interviewing for the job the very day she was diagnosed with cancer because that's just how fearlessly she rolled. Dianne is survived by husband Chuck (Dassel), son Sean Reagan (Elko), daughter Heather Reagan (Denver), stepsons Alan and Chaz Tyree (Shakopee), brother Richard (Juliette) Johnson (San Diego), sisters Karen McCauley (St. Paul) and Linda (Robert) Abrahamson (Morton), sister-in-law Jeannine Johnson (Minneapolis), 10 amazing grandchildren (Gage, Madeline, Oren, Sylas, Joe, Sydney, Serinda, Reian, Emrys, and Ashlyn), dog Lily, and countless other nephews, nieces, surrogate kids and grandkids, cousins, and in-laws she held close throughout her life. She is preceded in death by brother Gary Johnson, parents Gust and Violet, and a long line of beloved dogs. A celebration of life will be held at Lake Jennie later this year, when we can all gather together safely to remember our Lady Di and listen to far too much Kenny Chesney. In lieu of flowers, we welcome donations to the in Dianne's name.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from May 6 to May 7, 2020