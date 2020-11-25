Dolores Ann (Kalis) Popp



Dolores Ann (Kalis) Popp, wife of Loren J. Popp, passed away peacefully at Cherrywood Advanced Living in St. Cloud, Minnesota on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Dolores was 85 years old.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, November 27, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice, Minnesota, at 11:00 AM. Visitation will take place at the church prior to Mass from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM. Burial will immediately follow Mass at the parish cemetery. Arrangements for Dolores are with the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service of Little Falls, MN. 320-632-4393.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store