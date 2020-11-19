1/1
Dolores Hiltner
1932 - 2020
Dolores Hiltner

Melrose - Dolores R. Hiltner, age 87 of Melrose, died peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the CentraCare Hospital in Melrose, Minnesota.

A private family service will be held with interment at St. Mary's Cemetery in Melrose.

A public visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, November 22 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Dolores Rose Stadtherr was born December 31, 1932 in Melrose, Minnesota to Joseph and Christine (Hinnenkamp) Stadtherr. On October 12, 1954 she was united in marriage to Richard Hiltner at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Melrose. Dolores worked as a secretary for Munson Feed Company but primarily stayed at home to take care of her family.

She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose, Catholic United Financial, Melrose Hospital Auxiliary, the Dizzy Lizzy's, served as secretary for the Christian Mothers, served as president of St. Elizabeth's Society, and served as director for the Melrose Historical Society. Dolores enjoyed cooking, baking bread, gardening, knitting, embroidery, and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Duane (Carol) Hiltner of Melrose, Teresa Zwieg of Carlos, Audrey Hiltner of Melrose, Donald (Becky) Hiltner of Melrose, Carol (Pat) Middendorf of Grey Eagle, Paul (Deana) Hiltner of Melrose, Brian (Mary) Hiltner of Avon, and Patrick (Katy) Hiltner of Hutchinson; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; six step grandchildren; 13 step great-grandchildren; and three step great-great-grandchildren; sister, Bernice Doege of Melrose; and brother, LuVerne (Rosie) Stadtherr of Willmar.

Dolores was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Richard Hiltner on October 25, 2020; parents; son-in-law, Dick Zwieg; and brother-in-law, Sylvester Doege.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.




Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Patton-Schad Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services
418 Fifth Avenue SE
Melrose, MN 56352
320-256-4249
