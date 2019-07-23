Dolores I. "Laurie" Bialka



Sauk Rapids, MN - A Memorial Mass will be held at held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Community Chapel in Sauk Rapids for Dolores I. "Laurie" Bialka, age 88, of Sauk Rapids who passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Gerald Dalseth will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date.



Visitation will take place one hour prior to services at the chapel on Wednesday.



Laurie was born on November 2, 1930 in St. Joseph, Minnesota to Martin and Mary (Hoffmann) Roden. She married Donald Bialka on September 2, 1957 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Laurie lived in the St. Cloud area all of her life. She was a former member of Holy Spirit and St. Mary's Cathedral before moving to Good Shephard.



She enjoyed embroidery, dancing, doing puzzles, and walking. Laurie loved time spent with her family.



She is survived by her husband; children Ken of St. Cloud, Lu Ann of Waite Park, Lori Ann (Thomas) Bird of Isle; grandchildren, Jenny (Tim) Wiener, Shannon Harrison, Kyle Bird, Tyler Bird; great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Gavin, Eli; brothers, Henry (Betty) Roden, Clarence (Sadie) Roden, her twin Dorothy; sister-in-law, Leona; and many nieces and nephews.



Laurie was preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters, John and Walter, Mary Gross, Eileen Schreifels and infant sister, Lucille.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 23, 2019