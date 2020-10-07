1/1
Dolores Louise Keech
Dolores Louise Keech

Sioux Falls, SD - Dolores Louise Keech age 101, passed away Monday October 5, 2020 in Sioux Falls, SD. Graveside services will be 1:30 PM Friday October 9, 2020 at the Stateline Cemetery, Harmony, MN. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Aseracare Foundation.org/donate/ (hospice work) or Emmanorton.org/donate/ (Emma Norton Residence in St. Paul).

Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Diane (Ken) Jolin, Edgeley, ND, Cheryl (Dick) Boyd, Sioux Falls, SD, and Douglas (Ro) Keech, Jersey City, NJ; 8 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; a brother in-law, Clyde Keech, Faribault, MN, and a sister in-law, Marcia Keech, St. James, MN.

Her parents, husband Rev. Dudley Keech, and brother Wilbur Peterson, preceded her in death. www.millerfh.com




Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Stateline Cemetery
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
