Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
8:30 AM
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
St. Peters, Catholic Church
St. Cloud, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Edelbrock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores M. "Dee" Edelbrock


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dolores M. "Dee" Edelbrock Obituary
Dolores M. "Dee" Edelbrock

St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Peters, Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Dolores M. "Dee" Edelbrock, age 82 of St. Cloud who passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Country Manor in Sartell. Reverend LeRoy Scheierl will officiate. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Family and friends may call between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Friday and from 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Saturday both at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Dee was born on February 15, 1937 in St. Cloud to Edmund and Marcella (Notsch) Martini. She married the love of her life, William F. "Bill" Edelbrock on September 7th, 1957 at St. Mary's Cathedral.

She enjoyed flower gardens, camping on the "North Shore", spending time with her family and taking day trips with Bill. Dee always treasured the time spent with and support of her friends.

She is survived by her children; Tim Edelbrock (Jodi) Wayzata, Pat Edelbrock (Lori) Sartell, Michelle Wurzberger (Mike) Sauk Rapids, Cory Edelbrock St. Cloud, Scott Edelbrock (Dawna) St. Cloud, Lisa Edelbrock St. Cloud, 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Sr. Galen Martini, OSB, and Ramona Moeller.

Dee was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill in 2014; and daughter-in-law, Debbie Edelbrock.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of Country Manor and St. Croix Hospice for the exceptional care given to Dee.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniel Funeral Homes
Download Now