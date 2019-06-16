Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's
Holdingford, MN
View Map
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's
Holdingford, MN
View Map
Dolores Magdalen (Vos) Burger


1917 - 2019
Dolores Magdalen (Vos) Burger Obituary
Dolores Magdalen (Vos) Burger

Lindstrom - Dolores Magdalen (Vos) Burger passed away Sunday, June 2nd at the home of her son Allan in Lindstrom. She was born January 15, 1917 in Holdingford to Thomas and Rose (Schiller) Vos. Dolores entered nurses' training at St. Joseph's Hospital, St. Paul, was an alumnus of St. Catherine's University, and a night supervisor at St. John's Hospital, St. Paul for 40 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, John D. Burger, her son John N. Burger, daughter-in-law Sandra Zabel Burger, son-in-law Richard Ford, sister Leola Anderson, brothers Norbert and Ralph Vos, grandson Brad Cox, great grandson Nolan Best and great granddaughter Brielle Ford. She is survived by children Rosemary (Roger) Phillips, C. Allan (Cheri), Jeannette Ford, and Thomas J, sister Rosemary Heisick, 18 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, and 11 great great grandchildren. Her funeral will be held at St. Mary's, Holdingford on Thursday, June 20, with visitation at 10 and Mass at 11 am.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 16, 2019
