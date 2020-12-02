Don Iten



Clear Lake - October 28th, 1943 to November 27th, 2020. Age 77.



A Celebration of life will be planned for Don in the spring. A notification will be placed in many multimedia sources.



Don passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones. Don will be greatly missed by all that knew him. He had a fun loving, goofy sense of humor, which endeared him to everyone. He was an unforgettable kind of guy who loved to do or say the unexpected just to get a rise out of you. You were always greeted with a smile and the comment "pull up a chair and let your feet dangling".



Don was born on October 28th, 1943 to Leon & Florentine (Imholte) Iten in his family home in Clearwater MN. Don lived his earlier life in Clearwater farming with his father. Don served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp. Don met the love of his life, Carole Sutton, while he was stationed in California. The two married on October 19th, 1963. The couple made their home in Becker MN. The highlight of their union was the birth of their three children, Raymond, Lori, and Liza.



Don always considered himself a farmer first and foremost but had many other trades in his life as a Truck Driver and Mechanic of all machines. Carole always said she considered him one of the most intelligent individuals she knew because no matter what you asked him, he always had an answer.



Don is survived by his wife Carole; Daughters Lori (Scott) Rice & Liza (Lewis) Johnson; Daughter In-Law Malla Iten; 10 grandchildren ; almost 14 great grandchildren (one little girl is still baking); Siblings Ray (Arie) Iten, Betty Karl, Joan Klatt, Judy (John) Hamilton, Carol (Ed) Niezgocki, Kathy (Ken) Gohman & many other family and friends. Don is preceded in death by his parents, son Raymond, grandson Maurice, sister Rose, Brothers-in-law Jack, Dave, Bob &, sister-in-law Ruby.









