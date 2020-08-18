Donald A. Carter
St. Cloud - Donald Carter, age 91, of St Cloud passed away peacefully on 8-18-2020.
Don was born on November 30, 1928 to Chester and Sophie Carter. He grew up in Glenwood, MN and graduated high school in 1948. Don moved to St Cloud, where he attended Drew's Business College. In July of 1950, he was hired by Monumental Sales, Inc. where he worked until he joined the Marines in 1952. From February 1952 through February 1954, he served his country and was stationed in Southern California. After his return to Minnesota in 1954, he was rehired by Monumental Sales, Inc. and held several titles, including General Manager from 1974 until he retired in 1994.
Don is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marlys of St Cloud; children, Kathy (Brad) Woods, Shari Carter (Ken Schutz), Paul (Kathi) Carter; 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandson; and sister, Mary Kay.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; 7 brothers and 4 sisters.
The family would like to thank the people of St Cloud Hospital, Centra Care Hospice and Country Manor for the care he received.
Private services will be held for the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.
