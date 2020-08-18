1/1
Donald A. Carter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald A. Carter

St. Cloud - Donald Carter, age 91, of St Cloud passed away peacefully on 8-18-2020.

Don was born on November 30, 1928 to Chester and Sophie Carter. He grew up in Glenwood, MN and graduated high school in 1948. Don moved to St Cloud, where he attended Drew's Business College. In July of 1950, he was hired by Monumental Sales, Inc. where he worked until he joined the Marines in 1952. From February 1952 through February 1954, he served his country and was stationed in Southern California. After his return to Minnesota in 1954, he was rehired by Monumental Sales, Inc. and held several titles, including General Manager from 1974 until he retired in 1994.

Don is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marlys of St Cloud; children, Kathy (Brad) Woods, Shari Carter (Ken Schutz), Paul (Kathi) Carter; 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandson; and sister, Mary Kay.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; 7 brothers and 4 sisters.

The family would like to thank the people of St Cloud Hospital, Centra Care Hospice and Country Manor for the care he received.

Private services will be held for the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Obituary and Guest Book available online at: www.williamsdingmann.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved