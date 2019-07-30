|
Donald A. "Donny" Struzyk
St. Cloud - Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Donald A. "Donny" Struzyk, age 64 of St. Cloud, who passed away at his home on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Entombment of the urn will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud at a later date.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and after 10:00 a.m. on Friday all at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.
Donny was born on April 19, 1955 in St. Cloud to Joseph and Harriet (Grossman) Struzyk. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School. He married Joan Warnert on April 15, 1978 at St. Peter's Catholic Church. He worked as a meat cutter for most of his career and later worked at the Garage Door Store for ten years.
Donny enjoyed golfing, playing cards, sports and carpentry. He especially loved the time spent with his five daughters and their families.
Donny is survived by his daughters, Janelle (John) Loehlein of St. Joseph, Angela Struzyk of St. Joseph, Abby (Joshua "Stanley") Waldoch of Cold Spring, Jenna (Buddy) Rudy of Holdingford, Jillian (Brett) Scharmer of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Sidney, Sophia, Jackson, Stella, Lucianna, Noel, Beaudyn, and Emmersyn; brothers and sister, Dick (Mary) of Holdingford, William (Maureen) of St. Cloud, Julie (Jim) Fey of Litchfield, twin brother, Dave of St. Cloud; former wife, Joan of St. Joseph; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 30, 2019