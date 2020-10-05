1/2
Donald A. Vouk
Donald A. Vouk

St. Joseph - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen for Donald A. Vouk, age 77, of St. Joseph, who passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at his home. Reverend Ronald Weyrens and Reverend Robert Harren will concelebrate. Burial will be in the St. Stephen Parish Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 and from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Friday all at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph. Parish prayers will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Joseph.

Donald was born on December 1, 1942 to Roy and Monica (Skaj) Vouk in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He was united in marriage to Donna M. Court on August 3, 1965 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in St. Joseph. He honorably served his country for eight years in the Minnesota National Guard. Donald proudly farmed his families' Century Dairy Farm in St. Joseph. Donald played concertina for the Minnesota Dutchmen for over 25 years. He was also a member of the Greater Minnesota Two-Cylinder Club and St. Stephen Catholic Church.

Donald was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved to spend time with his grandchildren and family. Donald was a man of many abilities and talents. He was an excellent musician and also enjoyed restoring old cars and tractors. He was most proud of his 1964 Chevrolet Impala that he was able to restore. Donald had a builder's mind and enjoyed welding and creating things. He never seemed to need a set of plans for his creations, just his vision. He will be remembered for his good sense of humor, quick wit and friendly smirk.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Donna; children, Robert "Bob" (Shelley), Timothy "Tim", Gary (Kathy) and Brian (Stephanie); grandchildren, Nancy, April, Jane (Will), Neil, Lindsay (Dean), Sydney, Jacob, Katelyn, Matthew, Jessica, Nathan, Jonathan, Mackenzie and Brandon; great-grandchildren, Kyrsten, Kloey, Kamryn, Kai, Nevaeh, Leander, Bristol, Griffin, Arlo and Ace; his beloved dog, Tye and nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Donald is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Delphine (Romie) Palmersheim and nephew, Kenneth Palmersheim.

A special thank you to the staff of CentraCare Hospice, especially to his nurse, Stephanie, for their loving and compassionate care of Donald.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Funeral Homes
120 College Ave. N.
St. Joseph, MN 56374
(320) 363-7783
