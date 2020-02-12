|
Donald Brackett, Jr.
Princeton - Donald R. Brackett, Jr. passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 9, 2020, at his home in Princeton, MN. Funeral Services will be at 11:30 AM on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Princeton. Pastor Paul Brown will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, on Sunday, Feb. 16 and one hour prior to the funeral at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Monday. For full obituary, please see www.williamsdingmann.com.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020