Donald C. Anderson
St. Cloud - Donald C. Anderson, 90, renowned local musician
Donald Charles Anderson passed away peacefully at the St. Cloud Veteran's Hospital with his youngest daughter, Anne, at his side on Saturday, December 8. Don was appreciated by many who knew him as a talented, gentle, kind, and unassuming man who spent many years cultivating his love of music. He began playing saxophone at a very early age encouraged by his parents in South St. Paul and Askov, Minnesota. Joining the Army Air Corp in 1947 at the age of 18 he began a 22 year military career eventually becoming a member of the impressive US Air Force Academy Band in Colorado Springs, Colorado for 13 years. After retiring from the Air Force, he moved back to Minnesota where he and his wife and seven children moved to St. Cloud where he received a Master's Degree in Music Education from St. Cloud State University. He continued performing, teaching at South Junior Middle School for 9 years, and working for Mac's Music and Schmitt's before retiring.
He and his wife, Charlotte were always very active in their various Catholic parishes regardless of which city and/or base they lived in, volunteering and giving back to their community. In their retirement years, known by their family, friends, and neighbors as tireless and energetic, they loved playing and singing for senior citizen centers. At the VA until six months ago, Don often played for other veteran events. He was a member of the St. Cloud Civic Band for many years and was most proud of playing with his son, Michael, also an accomplished saxophone player in St. Cloud. Until the last weeks of his life, he greeted everyone and was known to break out into a song no matter the occasion. He most recently won a national performance award by the Veteran's Association.
He will be greatly missed by his large family of 7 children, their spouses, 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren but his legacy of love and music will live on. Don was pre-deceased by his wife of 64 years, Charlotte (Galvin) Anderson and survived by his children Jacqueline (Anderson) Garvey, Thomas Anderson, Barbara Anderson Love, David Anderson, Michael Anderson, Nancy (Anderson) Arnold, Anne (Anderson); grandchildren Adam, Nate, Charlie, Sylvie, and Gabe, Amanda, Jessica, Dakota, Allie, Shane, Katelyn, Samantha, Megan,; great grandchildren Fiona, Henry, Odetta, Marigold, Rasaminta, Charlotte and Elliot. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Jim Anderson, Beau Anderson, Judy (Anderson) Nyholm and Jenny (Anderson) Brazil.
An informal music celebration will be held Thursday evening, Dec 12 at The Veranda in St. Cloud 5:30-7:30 p.m., 22 5th Ave South. Celebration of Life Mass will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 11:30 a.m., on December 13 ,1036 County Road 4, St. Cloud, followed by lunch. Donations can be made to either St. Michael's or Catholic Charities, 1730 7th Ave. So, St. Cloud, Mn 56303.
